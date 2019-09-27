Eagles vs. Packers final score: Philadelphia dominates the trenches, Aaron Rodgers' big game falls short late

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to go into Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football and upset the Green Bay Packers, 34-27, to move to 2-2 on the season. Green Bay, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the season, moving to 3-1 on the year.

This game was close right up until the final moments as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense was knocking on the door of the goal line in hopes of forcing overtime with 28 seconds to play. Bonus football wasn't in the cards for the cheese steaks and cheeseheads, however, as Rodgers' pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling was tipped and picked off in the end zone.

After that, Wentz took a knee and the clock hit zeros.

With this game now in the books, here's a look at some of our big takeaways from the contest.

Why the Eagles won

Philadelphia was able to survive the initial wave of the Packers in the opening quarter.

In the first quarter, everything was going Green Bay's way as Aaron Rodgers completed all ten of his passes for 129 yards as they went up 7-0. The Eagles seemingly decided to not cover receiver Davante Adams for the bulk of that wave as he ripped off 107 yards receiving in that first quarter alone. Offensively, meanwhile, Philly didn't do themselves any favors as Wentz was a bit inconsistent with his throws and had back-to-back punts to begin the game.

But, the Eagles then had a strong stand in the red zone to force a field goal to only go down 10-0 at the start of the second quarter.

It was at that point where rookie Miles Sanders ripped off a 67 yard kickoff return to spark Philadelphia's offense and ultimately helped them to get on the board. From there, the Eagles seemed to get into a rhythm three straight touchdown drives to end the half. Jordan Howard was able to to have a huge impact on the ground, rushing for 87 yards and three total touchdowns.

As for the defense, they were able to create timely turnovers and were able to bend, but not break in critical situations throughout the contest. One underrated example of that clutch defensive play was forcing Green Bay to punt coming out of halftime. Rodgers had just gone on one of his blink-of-an-eye touchdown drives to close out the quarter and had an opportunity to get back-to-back possessions around halftime. Philly quickly forced a punt in the third quarter, which was critical in keeping their lead and killing the Packers' momentum.

Why the Packers lost

Green Bay allowed Philly to run down their throats. As a team, the Eagles rushed for 176 yards on 5.3 yards pre-carry. As we mentioned above, Jordan Howard was a force, particularly when they were within striking distance of the end zone. The Packers had no answer for him or Miles Sanders, who rushed for 72 yards on 6.5 yards per carry.

Along with not being able to stop the ground game, there was also some questionable decision making on the part of the Packers coaching staff when they got to the goal line late in the game. At the 9:19 mark of the fourth quarter, Green Bay was trailing by a touchdown and at the Philadelphia one yard line. Instead of trying to pound it in with running back Aaron Jones, Matt LaFleur's squad elected to throw four straight times and each of those attempts fell incomplete, handing the ball back to the Eagles with the lead. One crucial part of that failed attempt was Adams injuring his foot earlier in the drive and was on the sideline as Green Bay was trying to knot up the game.

While Rodgers was a key reason why they were in the game all the way until the end, the Packers quarterback did also had his miscues. Derek Barnett was able to strip him towards the end of the first half and that turnover resulted in an Eagles touchdown drive. Then, his final pass of the night intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling was picked off in the end zone to lose the game.

Turning point

This was the play that really started it all for the Eagles. Sanders was able to give Carson Wentz and the rest of the Philly offense tremendous field position, putting them at the Green Bay 34 yard line. Five plays later, the Eagles found the end zone for the first time of the game and were given new life after a rough opening quarter.

Play of the Game

This was a tremendous grab by Green Bay's Geronimo Allison over the field. Not only did he know he was exposing himself for a big hit, but Allison was able to hang on to the football and covert a key third-and-6 with under 30 seconds to play in the half. On the very next play, Allison connected with Aaron Rodgers again. This time, it was for 19-yards and a touchdown. This drive was impressive as it showed some vintage Rodgers magic, driving the Packers 70 yards in just 50 seconds.

This touchdown was also important for the Packers to keep pace with the Eagles. Because of a Rodgers fumble on the previous drive, the Eagles had the prospects of heading into the locker room up 21-13 before that score.

Quotable

Miles Sanders: (Jordan Howard) brings the power and I bring the speed.” #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) September 27, 2019

While a lot has been made about the injuries that have impacted the Eagles receiver unit, the backfield is proving to be a valuable weapon. Sander and Howard combined for 159 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Howard also added three catches for 28 yards and another score.

What's next

From here, the Packers will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 5, while the Eagles will go back home to Philadelphia and await their matchup with the New York Jets, a matchup that could feature the return of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Below, you can see how all the action went down in real time with out live blog:

Thank you for joining us tonight.