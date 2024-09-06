The Packers are going with Malik Willis as their QB2 tonight. Sean Clifford was not a practice squad elevation. Running back Ellis Merriweather is up for the game.
Eagles vs. Packers live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch NFL game in Brazil
Philadelphia and Green Bay open are playing a Friday night game in Brazil
The start of the 2024 NFL season kicked off with a thriller in Kansas City. Now, the league is entering unchartered territory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play in the first international game to open a season at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, the first NFL game ever played in Brazil.
This will be the first Friday game in September played since 1970 and the first time in an International Series game has been played in Week 1. The league couldn't have asked for a better matchup between Philadelphia and Green Bay, two playoff teams from last season that went in opposite directions. The Eagles lost six of seven to close the season after a 10-1 start, falling in the wild card round. The Packers were the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game and nearly advanced to the NFC Championship game, becoming the youngest team in NFL history to win a playoff game.
Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, both members of the 2020 draft class, will face off for the first time. Saquon Barkley makes his highly anticipated debut for Philadelphia while Josh Jacobs will make his debut for Green Bay. There is a mutual respect for Barkley and Jacobs, two players franchise tagged last season that got new contracts with different teams in 2024.
The Eagles-Packers matchup is one of the most unpredictable of the season due to this being a season opener in Brazil. for updates and analysis on this game throughout the night, be sure to follow our live blog below.
Where to watch
Date: Fri., Sept. 6 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arena Corinthians (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
TV: (NBC in local markets) | Stream: Peacock
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Eagles -2.5, O/U 48.5
-
2:27
Fantasy Game Previews: Packers vs. Eagles
-
1:04
Fantasy Game Previews: Jaguars at Dolphins
-
6:09
Fantasy Recap: Chiefs Defeat Ravens 27-20 After Overturned TD
-
1:31
Fantasy Game Previews: Texans at Colts
-
5:17
This Just In: Ja'Marr Chase Game-Time Decision For Week 1
-
1:33
Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles, O/U 49.5
-
2:16
Vic Fangio Looks To Turn Eagles Defense Around
-
2:27
Nick Sirianni Enters 2024 As Hot Seat Candidate
-
2:24
Josh Jacobs Only Healthy RB On 53-Man Roster
-
2:04
Highest Paid QB Jordan Love Ready To Take Next Step
-
3:55
Packers To Travel Nearly 2 Hours For Gameday Commute
-
1:09
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
1:28
Aaron Rodgers 'Expecting Greatness' In His Return To Action
-
1:41
How Jordan Love Elevates His Receivers
-
1:17
How The Eagles Get Their Mojo Back
-
2:20
Challenges Each Team Faces Playing In Brazil
-
7:21
Breaking News: Jalen Ramsey Signs 3-Year, $72.3M Extension
-
4:06
Week 1 NFL Highlights: Ravens at Chiefs (9/5)
-
2:08
Ravens-Chiefs Fantasy Recap: First Impressions Of Chiefs Offense