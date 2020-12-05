The Green Bay Packers owned a double-digit lead at halftime two weeks ago, but squandered it en route to an overtime loss at Indianapolis. They avoided a repeat performance last week by expanding on a 17-point advantage and rolled to a 41-25 win over Chicago. The Packers will hope to dominate another struggling team when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff from Lambeau field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Green Bay (8-3), which owns a three-game lead in the NFC North standings, began the second half against the Bears with a 27-10 lead and scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to put away the game. Philadelphia (3-7-1) has suffered three straight losses after falling 23-17 to Seattle at home on Monday, but is just one-half game back in the NFC East. Green Bay is a nine-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 49. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $900. The model also enters Week 13 on an incredible 116-75 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Eagles. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Eagles vs. Packers:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -9

Eagles vs. Packers over-under: 49 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -410, Philadelphia +330

GB: Packers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games during Week 13

PHI: Eagles have a minus-3.6 point differential

Why the Packers can cover

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers registered his second-lowest yardage total last Sunday, throwing for only 211, but reached a major milestone in the process. The two-time NFL MVP became the 11th player in league history to eclipse the 50,000-yard plateau, increasing his total to 50,046. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes for the fifth time this season and has multiple TD tosses in 10 of his 11 games.

One of Rodgers' scoring passes against Chicago went to wide receiver Davante Adams, who has a touchdown catch in six consecutive contests. That TD was the 27-year-old wideout's 400th career reception in his 95th NFL game, making him the fastest Packer to reach the plateau. Adams is tied for second in the league with 11 touchdown catches and needs two more to match the career-high he set in 2018.

Why the Eagles can cover

Despite its struggles, Philadelphia still is in contention for its second straight division title and third in four years. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes against the Seahawks last Monday, including a Hail Mary to tight end Richard Rodgers with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old Wentz, who leads the Eagles with five rushing TDs, has thrown for at least two scores in six of his last seven games.

It would be beneficial to Wentz and Philadelphia for wide receiver Travis Fulgham to regain the form he had earlier this season. The 25-year-old from Old Dominion sat out the Eagles' first three games before beginning his tenure with a touchdown catch in three straight contests.

How to make Packers vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total. In fact, it's calling for 50 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Packers vs. Eagles on Sunday? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Packers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.

