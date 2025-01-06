The 2025 NFL Playoffs will include the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday during Wild Card Weekend 2025. The Eagles won the NFC East with a 14-3 record and are the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoff bracket, while the Packers went 11-6 to capture the final NFC Wild Card spot and are seeded seventh. This is a rematch of an opening-week matchup in Brazil that Philadelphia won 34-29, and this will be the fourth time these franchises have met in the postseason.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under is 45.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -4.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Eagles -223, Packers +185

Eagles vs. Packers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia lost out on a chance to win home-field advantage and a bye because of a loss to the Commanders in Week 16, but still won the NFC East comfortably thanks to a stellar defense and a dominant rushing attack. Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in his first season with the Eagles to win the rushing title and will have fresh legs after being rested in Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Eagles ranked second in the NFL in points allowed and first in yards allowed. An improved secondary was a reason why, with additions like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and C.J. Gardner-Johnson help Philadelphia go from 31st in pass defense in 2023 to first in 2024. The Eagles have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 games.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay also used a free-agent addition at running back to overhaul its ground game, finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing thanks to Josh Jacobs. The veteran back ran for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, and the balance that he provided helped the Packers' passing attack rank third in the league in net adjusted yards per pass attempt (which accounts for sacks).

The defense was also stellar throughout the year, ranking sixth in points allowed and fifth in yards allowed. Five of Green Bay's six losses came against the teams that went 14-3 or better this season and the Packers are among the most battle-tested teams in the conference after playing in the loaded NFC North. They've covered the spread in five of their last seven.

