Teams trending in opposite directions will meet when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The Packers (4-7), who are coming off three consecutive 13-win seasons, have struggled this year, especially since quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken thumb in an early-October loss to the New York Giants in London. Green Bay needs to finish the season strong if it wants to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive year. The Eagles (9-1), meanwhile, got back into the win column last week with a 17-16 victory over Indianapolis after suffering their first loss of the year a week earlier against Washington. The Packers lead the all-time regular-season series 27-15 and have won three of the last four meetings.

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 46.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Packers +240, Eagles -305

GB: Under has hit in four of six Packers road games

PHI: Eagles are 4-1 against the spread as favorites

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season and will try to continue his success against Green Bay. For the year, Hurts has completed 198 of 290 passes (68.3%) for 2,407 yards and 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions for a 106.5 rating. He has also rushed 110 times for 440 yards (4.0 average) and eight touchdowns, including two explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has also converted 40 first downs and thrown for two or more touchdowns in five games.

Running back Miles Sanders is also having a big year. He leads Philadelphia in rushing, carrying 156 times for 757 yards (4.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has had five plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 35-yarder. He has also converted 38 first downs. Sanders also has 12 receptions for 43 yards (3.6 average). His best rushing game was a 27-carry, 134-yard and two-touchdown effort in a 29-21 win over Jacksonville on Oct. 2. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread. That's because Green Bay still has Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning league MVP. Despite his thumb injury, he has still completed 243 of 376 passes (64.6 percent) for 2,542 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times, but still has a rating of 93.2. He has thrown for five touchdowns with zero interceptions the past two weeks.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is emerging as one of Rodgers' favorite targets with five TD receptions over the past two games. In eight games played, Watson has 18 receptions for 243 yards (13.5 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 58 yards. He has 102 yards after the catch and has converted 10 first downs. He has also rushed four times for 22 yards (5.5 average) and one TD. See which team to pick here.

