The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The 9-1 Eagles are 5-5 against the spread this season, but have failed to cover three straight games. Nevertheless, they've covered in four of five home games. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has accounted for 23 total touchdowns this season and had 86 rushing yards last week against the Colts. The Packers are 4-7 straight-up and against the spread. Their last two games have sailed over the total.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Packers +240, Eagles -305

GB: Under has hit in four of six Packers road games

PHI: Eagles are 4-1 against the spread as favorites

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had two touchdowns for a 107.1 rating last week. He has 21 career rushing touchdowns, the third-most by a quarterback in his first three seasons in the Super Bowl era, and 13 TDs in five home starts in 2022. He has a 100-plus rating in four of his past five primetime starts. He will look for his fourth game in a row at home and fourth game in a row during primetime with two or more touchdown passes.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has five or more catches in two of his three career Sunday Night Football games. He needs one catch for his fourth-straight 50-catch season. Brown has 785 receiving yards with six touchdowns and 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more. He has 305 yards after the catch and 33 first-down conversions.

Why the Packers can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread. That's because Green Bay still has Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning league MVP. Despite his thumb injury, he has still completed 243 of 376 passes (64.6 percent) for 2,542 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times, but still has a rating of 93.2. He has thrown for five touchdowns with zero interceptions the past two weeks.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is emerging as one of Rodgers' favorite targets with five TD receptions over the past two games. In eight games played, Watson has 18 receptions for 243 yards (13.5 average) with three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 58 yards. He has 102 yards after the catch and has converted 10 first downs. He has also rushed four times for 22 yards (5.5 average) and one TD.

