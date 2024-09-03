One of the top NFL matchups on the Week 1 schedule will feature the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers on Friday and, for the first time ever, the game will take place in South America. The 2024 NFL in Brazil game will look to expand upon a growing audience for American football in the country and Brazilians will be treated with two playoff teams from a season ago. Philadelphia won the most recent head-to-head matchup, but Green Bay has covered the spread in six of its last 10 meetings with the Eagles.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 49. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 49 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -150, Green Bay +126

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia started the 2023 season 10-1 and appeared to have the inside track on home-field advantage in the NFC for a second consecutive season. However, the Eagles lost five of six, were caught by the Cowboys in the NFC East and then were trounced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

However, the Eagles recalibrated their roster this offseason, signing Saquon Barkley and trading for Jahan Dotson to bolster the offense and making several moves to improve the secondary. They spent first and second-round picks, respectively, on Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean at cornerback, signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson to slide in at strong safety, and get Darius Slay back from injury.

Why the Packers can cover

After a Week 10 loss to the Steelers that left the Packers at 3-6, there were some serious questions around Green Bay about whether or not the organization had made the right decision in transitioning from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback. However, Love erupted in the second half of the season, completing 70.3% of his passes for 2,150 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception over the final eight games.

That performance earned him a four-year, $220 million contract extension this offseason and with Christian Watson finally healthy again, Love has a deep wide receivers' room to work with. Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have all shown the ability to produce when called upon and Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft also give Love a pair of capable tight ends to work with. That group of pass-catchers will look to challenge a Philadelphia defense that ranked 31st against the pass in 2023.

