For the first time in its history, the NFL will head to South America for a regular-season contest when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 6. Both squads were playoff teams last season and have aspirations of winning their divisions and making deep runs in the NFC. They'll open their seasons with a Week 1 matchup in front of nearly 50,000 fans for the first-ever NFL in Brazil game.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -1.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -128, Green Bay +108

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia will look for a bounce-back season after a disappointing closing stretch in 2023. The Eagles started 10-1, but lost five of their last six during the regular season and were blown out, 32-9, by the Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, failing to cover the spread in all seven games. Philadelphia added Saquon Barkley to help inject life into an offense that stagnated late and still have stalwarts like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles also made significant investment in the secondary, spending a first-round pick on Quinyon Mitchell and a second-round pick on Cooper DeJean. Philadelphia ranked 31st in passing yards allowed (4,296) and passing touchdowns allowed (35) last season while also giving up at least 300 yards through the air in eight of its 18 contests including the playoffs.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers seemed to find their stride in the second half last season. Quarterback Jordan Love had a metamorphosis over the final eight games of the season, completing 70.3% of his passes for 2,150 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception. Green Bay won six of those finals eight regular-season matchups and was 4-1 against the spread over the final five games including the postseason.

Now, the Packers have tried to bolster their run game by drafting guard Jordan Morgan in the first-round and signing running back Josh Jacobs in free agency. Jacobs is coming off a down year in 2023, but he was the NFL rushing champion in 2022. He'll form a powerful one-two tandem in the backfield with AJ Dillon, with Jacobs at 223 pounds and Dillon at 247 pounds.

