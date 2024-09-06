The 2024 NFL season began on Thursday, but NFL schedule-makers are throwing fans for a loop on Friday, with the first ever NFL Brazil game being held in Sao Paulo between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. Both teams made the postseason a year ago and figure to contend for divisional championships in 2024. Plus, there will be nearly 50,000 fans on hand to witness history. This will be the fourth meeting between these two franchises in the last five years and Philadelphia has a 2-1 edge both straight-up and against the spread in the previous three matchups.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 49.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -131, Green Bay +111

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Why the Eagles can cover

Following a Super Bowl appearance in the 2022-23 season, the Eagles jumped out to a10-1 start last season and looked like the clear frontrunners once again in the NFC. However, the wheels fell off down the stretch, with Philadelphia losing five of six to close out the regular season and then getting obliterated 32-9 against the Buccaneers during NFL Wild Card Weekend. Now the Eagles are welcoming in two new coordinators with designs on righting the ship.

Vic Fangio will take over defensively and he should have an improved secondary with Darius Slay back from injury, C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing in free agency and the Eagles spending their first two picks on cornerbacks (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean). Meanwhile, Kellen Moore was also given a revamped personnel group, with Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson joining a skill group that already includes Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Even with the loss of Jason Kelce, this looks like an improved roster overall and the Eagles should be back near the top of the NFC again in 2024.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay started rolling offensively at the end of last season, ranking third in success rate from Weeks 10 to 18. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for at least 215 yards in 12 consecutive games prior to a narrow loss to San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round. The Packers went 8-4 against the spread as underdogs last season, and Love will face an inexperienced Philadelphia secondary.

The Packers also have a new workhorse running back in Josh Jacobs, who has proven himself as one of the best backs in the league in recent seasons. Philadelphia lost five of its final six games last season, getting blown out by Tampa Bay in the playoffs. The Eagles had a losing record against the spread (7-9-2) and were just 6-7-2 as favorites, while Green Bay covered in four of its final five games and is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 games against NFC opponents.

