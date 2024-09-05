The NFL International Series will head to Brazil for the first time as the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. The league's first ever NFL in Brazil game will pit two playoff teams from last year after the Eagles went 11-6 and the Packers went 9-8. These franchises have split their last 16 all-time meetings, with Philadelphia prevailing the last time they played in 2022.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paolo is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Packers odds, while the over/under for total points is 49. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Packers picks, make sure to check out the Week 1 NFL predictions and NFL in Brazil betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Packers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Packers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Packers spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles vs. Packers over/under: 49 points

Eagles vs. Packers money line: Philadelphia -133, Green Bay +113

PHI: Eagles have won their last six matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: The over has hit in seven of the last nine Packers games

Eagles vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia was the team to beat through the majority of 2023, especially when they notched wins against the Chiefs and Bills coming out of their Week 10 bye. However, a 42-19 trouncing by the 49ers sent the Eagles spiraling and they only won once in their last six games of the season. They were then upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL Wild Card Weekend, completing their 2023 meltdown.

Nick Sirianni's team looks a little different this time around as it aims to avenge that late-season collapse. In addition to adding Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson to the offense, Philadelphia beefed up its defense by drafting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Packers can cover

These teams couldn't have ended their seasons any more differently versus the spread. The Packers finished 2023 4-0 against the spread, including the postseason. Meanwhile, the Eagles fell apart in the second half of last year, going 1-6 straight-up over their last seven games and 0-7 ATS. This is their longest ATS losing streak since 1994-95 (eight games).

Additionally, the Packers have a tendency for hot spread starts, as they are 13-4 ATS in September since 2019. That coincides with when Matt LaFleur became head coach and is the best ATS record over that span. With Green Bay bringing back the core of what was the youngest team in the NFL last season, while Philadelphia has to replace stalwarts Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, both of these teams ATS trends should continue to start the year. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. Head to SportsLine to see its NFL picks.

So who wins Packers vs. Eagles in the NFL in Brazil Game 2024, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Packers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.