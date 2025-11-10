In the Week 10 edition of "Monday Night Football," the Green Bay Packers play host to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green Bay is coming off a dispiriting loss last week to the Carolina Panthers -- its second loss of the season to a team that it should have beaten badly. The Packers remain right in the thick of things in the race for the NFC North and the top seed in the NFC even after that loss, but they'll need to knock off another contender here to avoid falling backward in both of those chases.

The Eagles are coming off their bye in Week 9, having demolished the Giants prior to the break. They seemingly got their offense back in a groove in that contest, and they'll be looking to continue rolling on that front against an excellent Green Bay defense. They're firmly in control of the NFC East at the moment, but they, like the Packers, are looking to keep pace near the top of the conference.

Will the Packers bounce back, or will the Eagles deal them another loss? We'll find out soon enough. But before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Packers vs. Eagles live

Date: Monday, Nov. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 10 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Packers -1.5; O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

When the Eagles have the ball

When we last saw the Eagles, it looked like they were getting things going offensively.

They hung a season-high 427 yards, a season-high 23 first downs and a season-high 38 points on the Giants back in Week 8, with Saquon Barkley leading the way with his 14 carries for 150 yards and a score. Saquon left the game briefly with an injury, and Tank Bigsby ran for over 100 yards on just nine carries in his stead. Jalen Hurts was efficient in the passing game with 179 yards on just 20 pass attempts, and he also threw for four touchdowns.

Philly should be rested and mostly healthy coming off its bye week, though it faces a tough challenge in a Green Bay defense that has been quite good so far this year. The Packers check in fifth in yards allowed per game and eighth in points allowed per game. They've been especially stingy on the ground (at least until last week against the Panthers), yielding fewer than 100 yards rushing in six of their eight games to date. Further, the only team to total more than 236 net passing yards against them is the Cowboys, so it's not like they're slouches against aerial attacks.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 127 Yds 519 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The ground game is really the matchup to watch here. The Packers aren't especially big up front, especially after dealing away Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade, but they've nonetheless won in the run game for most of the year. The Eagles, meanwhile, were not the same team running the football for most of the first part of the season that they were last year. Barkley had rarely, if ever, been explosive through the first seven weeks of the season before ripping off several long runs in that pre-bye game against the Giants. If he can get chunk gains on the ground against this Green Bay front, that changes the math elsewhere on the field.

Philly remains without Cam Jurgens up front, so that could affect whether Barkley is able to find room to run. The Packers won't have Lukas Van Ness along their defensive line, though, and that could affect both their run defense and their pass rush. Green Bay will be without Nate Hobbs in the defensive backfield as well, which could scramble the matchups on the back end of things.

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 70.2 YDs 1677 TD 15 INT 1 YD/Att 7.8 View Profile

A.J. Brown has reportedly (and pretty openly) been frustrated with his role for much of the season, and when you look at his numbers it makes sense why. Brown has just 29 receptions for 395 yards and three scores through eight games (he's played in seven of them), and he's often seemed like a secondary option behind DeVonta Smith and even Dallas Goedert at times. He's second on the team in targets, but he and Hurts have struggled to get on the same page.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles came out of the bye and made a concerted effort to get him going, and it'll be up to the likes of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine on the outside, as well as Javon Bullard in the slot and Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams over the top to make sure he doesn't get untracked.

When the Packers have the ball

It'll be very interesting to see how this Philadelphia defense lines things up, especially in the secondary. The Eagles had a need at outside cornerback and swung trades for two different defensive backs, one of whom plays in the slot. Will they keep Cooper DeJean inside, where he is a total game-wrecker, and try to see if they can get by with Adoree' Jackson, Kelee Ringo or whatever Jaire Alexander has left in the tank? Or will they slide DeJean outside, where he is merely solid, and try to make it work with Michael Carter II at the nickel spot?

No matter how they align, they'll be facing a Packers receiving corps that is extremely banged up. Tucker Kraft is out for the season after tearing his ACL last week. Jayden Reed remains on injured reserve. Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams are each listed as questionable after either being limited or not practicing at all throughout the week. The Packers could be down to Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson (who is in his third game back from a knee injury), Malik Heath and not much else at receiver if the questionable players can't go, and they'll have to turn to Luke Musgrave and John Fitzpatrick in Kraft's absence.

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 70.8 YDs 2071 TD 13 INT 3 YD/Att 8.28 View Profile

Jordan Love has been efficient (he's averaging 8.3 yards per attempt on a 70.3% completion rate while ranking first in the NFL in EPA per dropback, according to Tru Media) and explosive (the fourth-highest rate of 20-plus-yard completions in the league) this season. But the Packers' passing game has at times left something to be desired, as it has counted on Love to bail the team out with third-down completions (46.5% conversion rate, second in the NFL) rather than staying ahead of the chains. He's done exactly that all year, though, and with the exception of two games, the Packers have racked up yards and points with relative ease because he has. They've just... sputtered in very strange ways on occasion, and it's come back to bite them.

Part of the issue is that their rushing attack hasn't been as consistent as it was a year ago. Josh Jacobs has been banged up and playing through injury, and he's averaging only 3.8 yards per carry so far this year. That's down from 4.4 per carry during his first year in Green Bay, during which he rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Without the same threat on the ground, the Packers have wound up in worse down-and-distance situations than they had last year, and it's played into the occasional inefficiency. The Philadelphia defense has been more vulnerable against the run (18th in EPA per play) than the pass (third) so far this year, so it'll be interesting to see if the Packers can get their run game on track on Monday night.

The Eagles added some help up front in the form of Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Graham, who will likely play in the rotation alongside Jalyx Hunt and Josh Uche, depending on game situation. Graham, at his age, is likely to see a smaller snap load, while Phillips could play a significant role up front.

Prediction

This is a game in which neither team seems to have a significant advantage on either side of the ball. In fact, it looks a lot like a strength vs. strength matchup. When it comes to those types of games, I tend to lean toward which team has the advantage in the passing game, and that seems like Green Bay. It doesn't hurt that the Packers also get to play this one at home.

Pick: Packers 23, Eagles 21