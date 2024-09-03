PHILADELPHIA -- Thomas Booker was just hoping not to get a phone call from a 215 number a week ago. This week, Booker is on the verge of playing a huge role in the Philadelphia Eagles game plan against the Green Bay Packers.

When Vic Fangio was asked who can spell Jordan Davis at nose tackle in Friday's showdown in Sao Paulo, the defensive coordinator didn't hesitate.

"Booker can," Fangio said. "I'm sure we'll be playing a lot of nickel in this game, too. So there will only be two defensive linemen in there at that time. Hopefully the flow of the game will take care of that."

Essentially the fourth defensive tackle on the Eagles, Booker will be relied upon to play the nose tackle in odd fronts when Davis needs a breather. Booker's performance in camp was enough for the Eagles to give him a roster spot -- and the opportunity to showcase what he can do against other opponents.

"Vic is a very specific guy when it comes to all this stuff," Booker said. "It's all within very specific plays. He always is one to compliment guys when they make good plays. So I think, for me, when I make plays with my physicality, quickness and stuff, that's what's been noted on."

Just a week ago, Booker was in a battle with Marlon Tuipulotu and PJ Mustipher for the final spot at defensive tackle. The Eagles ended up keeping Tuipulotu and Booker, but were awarded former third-round pick Byron Young on waivers 24 hours later.

That was another call Booker didn't get, as the Eagles moved on from Tuipulotu to make room for Young.

"That's all you can do," Booker said. "In this business, you learn pretty quickly. You just gotta focus on what you can control or you end up nerve-racking all the time."

Booker, a 2022 fifth-round pick by the Texans who spent last season on the Eagles' practice squad, is more than just someone taking up the end of the roster as a game-day inactive. The Eagles trust him to make plays and to make an impact when he does enter the game, just like how Booker performed in the preseason.

Fangio is honest to a fault. Expect Booker to make his Eagles debut in one of the biggest games of the season.

"He's an old school dude," Booker said. "When you're playing ball and you're making plays, he'll make comments on that. He's never above admonishing somebody, whether they have a lot of prestige in the league or upping someone that might have just got there.

"Everyone is on an equal playing field, which I appreciate."