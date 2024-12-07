The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and they look to extend their current eight game winning streak as they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia (10-2) enters off a road win in Baltimore last Sunday, 24-19, while Carolina (3-9) fell in overtime at home to Tampa Bay, 26-23. The Eagles won the last matchup between these teams in 2021, 21-18. Philadelphia is 8-4 against the spread, while Carolina is 5-7 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 46.

Eagles vs. Panthers spread: Eagles -13.5

Eagles vs. Panthers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Panthers money line: Eagles -847, Panthers +579

Why the Panthers can cover

Second-year quarterback Bryce Young has shown plenty of improvement over the latter half of the season, including back-to-back games of more than 260 yards passing with no interceptions. In the two weeks after the team's bye week, Young has thrown for a combined 561 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He also ran for a score against Tampa Bay last week.

For the Panthers to stay in the game on Sunday, they will need to lean on their running game led by Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks. On the season, Hubbard has 919 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns, though he could see his playing time reduced after a costly overtime fumble last week. Brooks, who made his NFL debut two weeks ago, had 41 total yards on nine touches vs. Tampa Bay and should see an increased workload this week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

Can any team slow down running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the league with 1,499 yards rushing? Philadelphia's running back is the favorite for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with eight 100-yard rushing games already this season. He has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground and two through the air. This week, Barkley and the Eagles face the league's worst rushing defense as Carolina is surrendering 166.8 yards rushing per game.

While the Eagles have plenty of other weapons on offense including quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, a top reason for their current success is defense. Philadelphia is surrendering only 282.8 yards per game, best in the league, despite the fact that they have only forced 14 turnovers. With a strong offense and defense combination, the Eagles are overwhelming favorites to win their ninth straight game this weekend. See which team to pick here.

