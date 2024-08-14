The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots collide in Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule on Thursday. The teams spent the days leading up to the matchup having joint practices in New England. The Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations after a disappointing ending to the 2023 season in which they finished 11-6. Meanwhile, the Patriots are in the beginning stages of a rebuild. Last season, they went 4-13.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Patriots odds. The over/under for total points scored is 35.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Patriots picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Matt Severance, has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He went 121-93-2 for a profit of $589 on his NFL picks last season. And he went 103-89-2 during the 2023 college football season for a profit of $665. Furthermore, Severance is on a 20-7-1 roll (+1202) on his last 28 Eagles picks. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Eagles vs. Patriots and just locked in his picks and NFL preseason predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Patriots:

Eagles vs. Patriots spread: New England -1.5

Eagles vs. Patriots Over/Under: 35.5 points

Eagles vs. Patriots moneyline: New England -140, Philadelphia +120

PHI: The Eagles were ranked eighth in the NFL in total offense (354.4) in 2023

NE: New England was seventh in total defense (301.6) last season

Eagles vs. Patriots picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's starters are not expected to see any action in this matchup, which means plenty of playing time is in store for the backups. The Eagles are coming off a win in Week 1 of the preseason and the rushing attack got going. Philadelphia finished with 146 rushing yards and had five players log at least five carries and 20 rushing yards.

Running back Kendall Milton signed with the team as an undrafted free agent. He is an aggressive, downhill runner. Last week, he finished with a team-high 39 rushing yards with nine carries. Wide receiver John Ross is a veteran who will try to stick on the roster. Ross still has the speed to get blow past defenders. Against the Ravens, he had three catches for a team-high 25 receiving yards. Ross also had five targets. See which team to pick here.

Why Patriots can cover

New England is in the beginning stages of a long rebuild and every single rep matters. The Pats have two rookie quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Joe Milton. Maye didn't get much work in the last's week contest against the Carolina Panthers. The North Carolina product has all the tools you want in a young quarterback with a powerful arm and stout accuracy. During his collegiate career, he threw for 8,018 passing yards and 63 passing touchdowns.

Milton also has the athletic skillset to be an effective player. He owns a rocket of an arm with the ability to pick up yards with his legs. Last week, the Tennesee product went 4-of-6 with 54 passing yards and had one score. He also rushed for 22 yards. Receiver Kayshon Boutte has been playing strong football in camp. The LSU product continued his solid play in the game against the Panthers. Boutte reeled in three passes for a team-best 53 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Patriots picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup from every angle. He's leaning Under on the point total and has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Eagles, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Patriots spread hits hard, all from the expert who is on a 20-7 roll on NFL picks involving the Eagles, and find out.