Eagles vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks and predictions by advanced computer model on 16-3 run

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't lost to the Los Angeles Rams since 2005, but they're the underdog when the teams face off in Southern California for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Eagles (6-7) are in must-win mode with three games left in the regular season, while the Rams (11-2) are in a fight with the Saints for homefield advantage in the NFC. Both teams are below .500 against the spread this season and coming off straight-up losses. In the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds, L.A. is favored by 13, up 4.5 from the opening line, with the over-under at 52, down two from the opener. Philadelphia has beaten Los Angeles five straight times, but before backing either side with your own Eagles vs. Rams picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

In a straight-up, pick'em format, the proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 15 on a blistering 16-3 run. For the season, it is now 30-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 139-67 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, it has simulated Eagles vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rams managed only six points and 214 yards in a 15-6 loss to the Bears last Sunday, but they still rank No. 3 in points (32.7) and yards (422.5) per game and boast the top QB-RB combo in the game in Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

Entering Week 15, Goff's 3,934 yards ranks fourth in the NFL and he's No. 8 with 27 touchdowns. Gurley is second in the league in rushing yards (1,203) and has hit pay dirt 15 times.

The Rams' defense, meanwhile, has 14 interceptions. Safety John Johnson has four of those, tied for sixth-most in the NFL after 14 weeks. The unit also has the most-dominant defender in the game in defensive end Aaron Donald. Heading into Week 15, he led the league by a wide margin with 16.5 sacks.

Just because the Rams are loaded doesn't mean they'll cover the double-digit Sunday Night Football spread against the Eagles. Only one of the Eagles' defeats has been by more than seven points.

The Eagles are desperate to stay in the NFL playoff picture, and it won't be a surprise to see the team rally behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, who led Philly to an unexpected Super Bowl title last year. Look for Foles to rely on elite tight end Zach Ertz, who has an astounding 98 catches for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz will likely sit out with a back injury and could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Rams have struggled to cover at home, especially laying big numbers. They're 0-3-1 ATS in their last four home games. Moreover, Philly is a sterling 10-1 against the spread in its last 11 meetings with the Rams.

Who wins Eagles vs. Rams? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday night, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.