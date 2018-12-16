Eagles vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by model on 16-3 run

One team has already clinched a playoff berth, while the other is hanging on by a thread as the Los Angeles Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Rams are 11-2 and have already wrapped up the NFC West, while the Eagles are 6-7 -- one more defeat may put an end to their postseason hopes. L.A. is an 13-point home favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds, with the over-under at 52. Quarterback Carson Wentz is likely out for the Eagles, but Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start in his stead. Before making any Eagles vs. Rams picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

In a straight-up, pick'em format, the proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 15 on a blistering 16-3 run. For the season, it is now 30-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 139-67 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, it has simulated Eagles vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning toward the over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Rams' high-powered offense, which was held to under 29 points only once all season, was shut down in a 15-6 loss to the Bears last Sunday night. L.A. managed 214 yards of offense, Jared Goff tossed four picks and Todd Gurley was limited to 28 yards. Nobody expects that to become a trend. L.A. still ranks No. 3 in the NFL in yards per game (422.5) -- fifth in both rushing and passing -- and No. 3 in scoring at 32.7 points per game.

Goff has 27 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while Gurley has 1,203 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns. They should find plenty of opportunities against an Eagles defense that ranks 31st against the pass and 25th overall.

Just because the Rams are loaded doesn't mean they'll cover the double-digit Sunday Night Football spread against the desperate Eagles. Only one of the Eagles' defeats has been by more than seven points.

Philadelphia is expected to be without Wentz (back), but Foles has a trusted security blanket in tight end Zach Ertz. His 98 receptions ranks No. 3 in the NFL.

Rookie running back Josh Adams, now the lead back, received 22 and 20 carries for 84 and 85 yards in wins over the Giants and Redskins. The team got away from the run in a 29-23 overtime loss to the Cowboys, but Adams is likely to get a bigger workload with Wentz on the shelf.

Defending Gurley is a tall task, but the Eagles' D-line has been effective. Philly ranks 10th against the run, with defensive end Michael Bennett and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox combining for 14.5 sacks.

Who wins Eagles vs. Rams? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday night, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.