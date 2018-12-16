Eagles vs. Rams odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions by advanced model on 16-3 run

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is expected to start when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from LA Memorial Coliseum. With Carson Wentz nursing a back injury, Philly plans to turn back to Foles, who's 1-1 as a starter this year following last season's magical playoff run. The Rams (11-2) are gunning for homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, while the Eagles (6-7) likely must win out to earn a wild-card berth. Sportsbooks list L.A. as a 13-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 52 in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds. Before making any Eagles vs. Rams picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Rams have been perfect at home at 6-0 and rank third in the NFL in scoring (32.7 points per game) despite last week's stumble at Soldier Field. Against an injury-depleted Philly secondary, Rams quarterback Jared Goff should bounce back strong. He's thrown 18 touchdowns against two interceptions at LA Memorial Coliseum this season.

The Eagles will struggle to contain Aaron Donald, the league's top defensive player. He has 16.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, which could make life miserable for Foles.

Just because the Rams are loaded doesn't mean they'll cover the double-digit Sunday Night Football spread against the Eagles. Only one of the Eagles' defeats has been by more than seven points.

The Eagles are desperate to stay in the NFL playoff picture, and it won't be a surprise to see the team rally behind Foles, who led Philly to an unexpected Super Bowl title last year. Look for Foles to rely on elite tight end Zach Ertz, who has an astounding 98 catches for 1,016 yards and six touchdowns.

The Rams have struggled to cover at home, especially laying big numbers. They're 0-3-1 ATS in their last four home games. Moreover, Philly is a sterling 10-1 against the spread in its last 11 meetings with the Rams.

