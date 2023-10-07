The Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their perfect start to the 2023 season as they travel west to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles (4-0) held off the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 34-31 in overtime, while the Rams (2-2) defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-23 also in overtime. Philadelphia is 2-1-1 against the spread, while Los Angeles is 3-0-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Philadelphia is favored by 4 points in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Rams vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Rams and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Eagles:

Rams vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -4

Rams vs. Eagles over/under: 50.5 points

Rams vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -208, Rams +172

Rams vs. Eagles live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia continues to roll even when its defense has an off day as it did last Sunday against the Commanders. Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 34 more yards as the Eagles moved the ball at will during a 24 points second half/overtime performance. Washington had no answer for A.J. Brown as Philadelphia's wide receiver caught nine passes for 175 yards and two scores, including a 59 yarder that went for six points. While not finding the end zone, WR Devonta Smith caught seven passes for 78 yards on nine targets from Hurts.

If there are concerns for the Eagles, on offense they went 4 for 12 on third down conversions, though they converted both fourth down attempts. While only surrendering 365 yards on defense, Washington had 26 first downs, in part due to 11 Eagles penalties for 80 yards. Against a feisty Rams team on the road, it's likely that Nick Sirianni's team will have to play a cleaner game in order to secure the victory.

Why the Rams can cover

All Pro WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is expected to play this week and he'll join breakout rookie star Puka Nacua to form one of the league's more intriguing duos. The phenom continued his strong play by catching nine passes for 163 yards and the game winning 22 yard score from Matthew Stafford in overtime. Through four games, Nacua leads the league in catches (39) and is second in receiving yards (501) though his touchdown on Sunday was the only one he has scored.

Another reason for Los Angeles' offensive success this season is the emergence of running back Kyren Williams, who ran for 103 yards on 25 attempts and two scores on Sunday. Through four games he has six total touchdowns (5 rushing, 1 receiving) and allowed the team to trade Cam Akers to Minnesota without missing a beat.

How to make Eagles vs. Rams picks

