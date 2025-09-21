The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) host the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in an NFC showdown on Sunday in Week 3. The Rams have defeated the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans through two weeks. Philadelphia has won its two matchups by one possession in 2025, including a 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Eagles odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Eagles are -198 money line favorites (risk $198 to win $100), while the Rams are +164 underdogs. Before making any Eagles vs. Rams picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Here are SportsLine's model's best bets for Rams vs. Eagles on Sunday:

Eagles -3.5

Over 45.5 total points

The Eagles continue to roll and head back home for this tilt. Last season, they went 8-1 as the home team and went 11-6 ATS after a win. These teams played twice in 2024, where the Eagles won both games by at least six points. Philly is on an eight-game win streak dating back to last season. SportsLine's model has Philadelphia covering the spread in 64% of simulations.

In the two games during the 2024 season between these teams, each game combined for at least 50 total points. Philly's season-high is 24 points thus far, but Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley have combined for five rushing scores already. Los Angeles' passing attack features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, as both players have found the endzone in Week 2. SportsLine's model predicts these teams will score 48 total points, and the Over cashes in 54% of simulations.

