Derrick Henry vs. Saquon Barkley will be the must-see matchup of the week when the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) in NFL Week 13 action on CBS and Paramount+. Lamar Jackson led the charge as John Harbaugh's Ravens beat up on Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, bringing Baltimore closer to clinching a playoff spot. They will be tested against an Eagles team that has won seven straight thanks to a superior balance between offense and defense.

How to watch Eagles vs. Ravens

Ravens vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Ravens vs. Eagles time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Eagles TV channel: CBS

Week 13 NFL picks for Eagles vs. Ravens

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Ravens vs. Eagles, the model is backing Baltimore to cover the spread. Philadelphia is arguably the hotter team, and its league-leading passing defense will put Jackson, the NFL's passing yards leader (3,053), to the test. However, Baltimore has the second-best rushing defense in the NFL, so the Ravens will be firing on all cylinders trying to contain Barkley, the league's top rusher (1,392 yards).

Barkley logged 255 yards and two touchdowns in Week 12 against the Rams, although Los Angeles has one of the weakest rush defenses in the league, so he will be tested on Sunday in Baltimore. All eyes will be on him and Henry to dictate the pace of this matchup. Philadelphia is 0-7 against the spread in its last seven games played in December, while Baltimore has won seven of its past eight meetings against an opponent from the NFC East. That's a big reason why the model has the Ravens covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. You can stream the game here.

