Eagles vs. Redskins live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Eagles vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Washington (away)
Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-7-0; Washington 7-9-0;
What to Know
Washington and Philadelphia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Philadelphia is coming off a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by New Orleans 14-20.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins ranked fourth worst with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 205.4 on average. But Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Philadelphia and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Philadelphia 24
- Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Washington 17 vs. Philadelphia 30
- Dec 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 22 vs. Washington 27
- Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 26, 2015 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 38
- Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20
