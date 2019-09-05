Eagles vs. Redskins live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Washington (away)

Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-7-0; Washington 7-9-0;

What to Know

Washington and Philadelphia are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington struggled last year, ending up 7-9. On the other hand, Philadelphia is coming off a 9-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by New Orleans 14-20.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins ranked fourth worst with respect to passing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 205.4 on average. But Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10 point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Philadelphia and Washington both have four wins in their last eight games.