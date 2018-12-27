Eagles vs. Redskins odds, line: Picks, predictions from model on 16-6 run

The season is on the line for the Philadelphia Eagles, who visit the division-rival Washington Redskins in the regular-season finale at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The defending Super Bowl champions are 8-7 and must beat the Redskins and get a Vikings loss against the Bears to secure the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Washington (7-8) would love nothing more than to play spoiler. Philadelphia is a 6.5-point road favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Redskins odds, with the over-under at 42. Before making any Eagles vs. Redskins picks and NFL predictions, you'll need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Eagles have turned it around to keep their playoff hopes alive, winning four of five. That includes victories over the playoff-bound Rams and Texans, with the lone loss an overtime heart-breaker at Dallas.

Backup QB Nick Foles, last year's Super Bowl MVP, has been impressive in relief of the injured Carson Wentz once again. He went off for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one pick in a 32-30 win over Houston en route to NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He'll start again against Washington.

Philly's defense ranks seventh against the run, with Fletcher Cox and Michael Bennett combining for 15.5 sacks.

But just because the Eagles are highly motivated doesn't mean they'll cover the Redskins vs. Eagles spread.

Josh Johnson gets the start at quarterback for Washington. He led the team to a 16-13 win at Jacksonville two weeks ago, but tossed two interceptions in a 25-16 loss at Tennessee last Sunday. Fortunately, he faces an Eagles defense that has just nine picks and ranks 31st against the pass at 301 yards per game.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old running back Adrian Peterson is having a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season. Peterson gained 119 yards last week to eclipse 1,000 on the season and had a 90-yard touchdown run against the Eagles on Dec. 3.

