Eagles vs. Redskins odds, line: Picks, predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 run

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles need a win and help on Sunday to get into the NFL Playoffs, and it starts with a showdown with the rival Washington Redskins, kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET in the nation's capital. Philly (8-7) needs to beat Washington (7-8) and have the Bears take out the Vikings in order to get back into the postseason and defend its championship. In the latest Eagles vs. Redskins odds, Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points with the over-under at 42. Each team is unbeaten against the spread the last two weeks, so before backing either side with your own Eagles vs. Redskins picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The computer knows the Eagles have been on a roll since backup QB Nick Foles took the reins, with wins over the Rams (30-23) and Texans (32-30). Foles went off for 471 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over Houston and will be under center on Sunday with Carson Wentz (back) out once again in Week 17.

The Eagles have won four of five, including a 28-13 win over Washington on Dec. 3. Wentz went off for 306 yards in that game, while running back Josh Adams rushed for 85 more and the maligned Eagles pass defense allowed just 150 yards through the air. The Eagles covered that game as 5.5-point favorites. Only once this 2010 has this NFC East rivalry not ended in a season sweep for one team.

But just because the Eagles are highly motivated doesn't mean they'll cover the Redskins vs. Eagles spread.

Josh Johnson gets the start at quarterback for Washington. He led the team to a 16-13 win at Jacksonville two weeks ago, but tossed two interceptions in a 25-16 loss at Tennessee last Sunday. Fortunately, he faces an Eagles defense that has just nine picks and ranks 31st against the pass at 301 yards per game.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old running back Adrian Peterson is having a Comeback Player of the Year-worthy season. Peterson gained 119 yards last week to eclipse 1,000 on the season and had a 90-yard touchdown run against the Eagles on Dec. 3.

