Eagles vs. Redskins odds, spread, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from proven model on 95-64 roll

The Philadelphia Eagles look to climb to the .500 mark as they pursue their third straight winning season when they meet the host Washington Redskins in a key NFC East clash on Sunday. The Eagles (6-7), who are tied for first with the Dallas Cowboys, are 2-4 on the road this season, while the Redskins (3-10), who are third in the division, are 1-5 at home. Sunday's kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The Redskins lead the all-time series 85-79-6 in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 39.5.

Eagles vs. Redskins spread: Eagles -5

Eagles vs. Redskins over-under: 39.5 points

Eagles vs. Redskins money line: Eagles -226, Redskins +186

PHI: The Eagles are averaging 22.8 points per game

WAS: The Redskins are 0-3 in the division this season

The model has taken into account that Philadelphia has had Washington's number recently, winning five straight in the series, including a 32-27 win in the season opener at Philadelphia. The Eagles have also won the last two games at Washington and six of the past 10 there. Overall, Philadelphia has posted a 13-9 record at FedEx Field.

Tight end Zach Ertz continues to be the Eagles' top offensive threat. He has played in all 13 games, catching a team-high 79 passes for 827 yards and five touchdowns. He has 11 big plays of 20 or more yards on the season. On Monday night against the New York Giants, Ertz caught nine passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. In the season opener against Washington, he caught five passes for 54 yards, but with the foot injury to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, Ertz could become an even bigger part of the Eagles' offense this time around.

But just because Philadelphia has dominated Washington recently, does not guarantee it will win or cover the Eagles vs. Redskins spread on Sunday.

That's because Washington's defense has been playing well and recorded two sacks for the ninth-straight game last week against Green Bay. If the Redskins can record two more sacks this week, it would be the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. A win would also give Washington consecutive home wins for the first time since last season.

Offensively, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been torching opposing defenses. He leads the team with 79 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns. He's had 12 big plays this season of 20 or more yards with the longest being 69 yards against the Eagles. Last week at Green Bay, McLaurin caught four passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. He was a factor in the first meeting with Philadelphia, catching five passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.

