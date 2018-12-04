Eagles vs. Redskins score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, result for 'Monday Night Football'

Ever wanted to see a playoff game before the actual playoffs? If so, you're in luck because one is happening on Monday in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the Redskins.

Both NFC East teams are still in the playoff hunt -- in fact if the playoffs began today the Redskins would be in as a wild card -- but this is essentially a loser-leaves-town game between two bitter rivals, both of whom are banged up.

Washington held a lead in the NFC East for several weeks and looked poised to snare a rare divisional title. Then the Cowboys came back to life and Washington lost Alex Smith for the season. The Redskins are 6-5 and fighting off their playoff death. The Eagles are in a more dire situation, but only by a little bit: Phily is currently 5-6 and badly in need of a win to try and fight its way back into the playoff hunt.

With the Panthers and Vikings both stumbling on Sunday, there's a major window for the Eagles. They'll try to take advantage and in the process send their hated division rival reeling.

