Eagles vs. Redskins score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, result for 'Monday Night Football'
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Redskins football game
Ever wanted to see a playoff game before the actual playoffs? If so, you're in luck because one is happening on Monday in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the Redskins.
Both NFC East teams are still in the playoff hunt -- in fact if the playoffs began today the Redskins would be in as a wild card -- but this is essentially a loser-leaves-town game between two bitter rivals, both of whom are banged up.
Washington held a lead in the NFC East for several weeks and looked poised to snare a rare divisional title. Then the Cowboys came back to life and Washington lost Alex Smith for the season. The Redskins are 6-5 and fighting off their playoff death. The Eagles are in a more dire situation, but only by a little bit: Phily is currently 5-6 and badly in need of a win to try and fight its way back into the playoff hunt.
With the Panthers and Vikings both stumbling on Sunday, there's a major window for the Eagles. They'll try to take advantage and in the process send their hated division rival reeling.
Thank you for joining us.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green out for season with toe surgery
The Bengals superstar wide receiver is going to miss several months
-
MNF: Eagles vs. Redskins odds, top picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Eagles and Redskins
-
Hunt goes unclaimed: 3 things to know
Here's the latest on the situation involving Kareem Hunt
-
Tom Brady retires, then changes his mind
The Patriots quarterback has some fun on social media after hitting 1,000 career yards
-
MNF: All the stats to know
Everything you need to know for this battle of NFC East rivals
-
NFL early odds for all games in Week 14
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 14