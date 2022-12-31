Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New Orleans 6-9; Philadelphia 13-2

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. They will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. New Orleans should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

Philadelphia didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 40-34 to the Dallas Cowboys this past Saturday. One thing holding Philadelphia back was the mediocre play of RB Miles Sanders, who did not have his best game: he fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was expected to lose against the Cleveland Browns this past Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. New Orleans took their contest against Cleveland 17-10. The Saints' RB Alvin Kamara filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while New Orleans have struggled against the spread on the road.

Philadelphia is now 13-2 while New Orleans sits at 6-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the most sacks in the NFL at 61. As for the Saints, they rank second in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 206.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 7-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won three out of their last five games against New Orleans.