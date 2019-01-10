Eagles vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions from advanced computer model on 16-6 run

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 4:40 p.m. ET. It's the final game of the Divisional Round schedule. New Orleans is an eight-point home favorite, the same as where the spread opened, and the total is at 51 in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds. Those lines tell us a lot about how hot the Eagles have gotten down the stretch, as the Saints won their Week 11 meeting in New Orleans by 41 points. The Eagles have covered three of their last four, while the Saints covered nine straight at one point this season. Before you make your Eagles vs. Saints picks, be sure to check out the playoff predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the divisional round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has crunched the numbers for Eagles vs. Saints (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong point-spread selection that hits more than 50 percent of the time. The pick is only available at SportsLine.

For Sunday's matchup, the model knows that the Saints' offense has been the driving force in the team's success this season. However, after more than a decade where it felt like Drew Brees had to pass for 5,000 yards for New Orleans to move the football, it's actually the Saints' rushing attack and defense that have won games.

With Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram coming out of the backfield, the Saints finished sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and led the league with 26 rushing touchdowns. That allowed Brees to throw fewer than 500 passes for the first time in his Saints career. On the other side of the ball, the Saints were No. 2 against the run, allowing just 80.2 yards per game, and have allowed more than 20 points just twice in the last eight matchups.

But just because New Orleans can run the ball and play defense doesn't mean it will cover the Eagles vs. Saints spread in the Divisional Round.

With starting quarterback Carson Wentz again sidelined by injury and Nick Foles under center, the Eagles resembled the team that could do no wrong in last season's playoffs. Foles led a late 60-yard drive against the Bears that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown to Golden Tate on a fourth-and-goal pass. Philadelphia prevailed when Chicago's Cody Parkey hit the upright and crossbar with a tipped field-goal attempt as time expired.

Philly has been red-hot, winning its past four and covering three times during that span. The Eagles pitched a 24-0 shutout against the divisional-rival Redskins and held the Monsters of the Midway to just 15 points.

Who wins Eagles vs. Saints? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.