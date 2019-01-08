Eagles vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions from model on 16-6 run

The Philadelphia Eagles look for their second upset of the postseason Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints in the NFC divisional round. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. Top-seeded New Orleans (13-3) enjoyed a first-round bye and will be seeking its seventh consecutive home playoff victory. In Week 10, the Eagles (10-7) were defeated 48-7 in New Orleans, the worst loss ever suffered by a defending Super Bowl champion, but they made the most of their playoff invitation with a 16-15 upset of the Bears in the wild-card round Sunday. New Orleans is an eight-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 50.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Saints picks and NFL playoff predictions, check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the divisional round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has crunched the numbers for Eagles vs. Saints (stream live on fuboTV) from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong point-spread selection that hits more than 50 percent of the time. The pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Saints are eager to build on a history of home dominance in the playoffs. The last time they had the top seed, in 2009, they marched to a Super Bowl victory. New Orleans will look to duplicate its Week 10 performance against Philadelphia, which resulted in its biggest blowout win of the season. In that game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns as New Orleans sliced through an injury-depleted Eagles secondary. Mark Ingram led a balanced rushing attack with 103 yards and two scores.

But just because New Orleans owned the Super Bowl champs earlier this season doesn't mean it will cover the Eagles vs. Saints spread in the divisional round.

With starting quarterback Carson Wentz again sidelined by injury and Nick Foles under center, the Eagles resembled the team that could do no wrong in last season's playoffs. Foles led a late 60-yard drive against the Bears that resulted in the go-ahead touchdown to Golden Tate on a fourth-and-goal pass. Philadelphia prevailed when Chicago's Cody Parkey hit the upright and crossbar with a tipped field-goal attempt as time expired.

Philly has been red-hot, winning its past four and covering three times during that span. The Eagles pitched a 24-0 shutout against the divisional-rival Redskins and held the Monsters of the Midway to just 15 points.

Who wins Eagles vs. Saints? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.