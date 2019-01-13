Eagles vs. Saints odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, top playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

The New Orleans Saints look to continue their history of playoff success on their home turf Sunday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the NFL Divisional schedule. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 4:40 p.m. ET. The last time New Orleans had the NFC's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs, the Saints went on a Super Bowl-winning run. In fact, they've won six straight home playoff games. Philadelphia, last year's Super Bowl champion, barely squeezed into the NFC's sixth and final seed, but the Eagles made the most of the opportunity with a win at Chicago last week as a six-point underdog. New Orleans has remained steady as an eight-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds. The over-under for total points opened at 51, but currently sits at 52. Before you lock in your Eagles vs. Saints picks and NFL Playoff predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

For Sunday's matchup, the model knows that the 2018 season has been all about balance for the Saints offensively. After years where it felt like Brees had to throw the ball 50 times per game for New Orleans to compete, a backfield featuring Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram has given the veteran quarterback room to breathe. The Saints threw the ball 519 times during the regular season and ran it 471 times, making them one of the most balanced teams in the league.

Defenses respecting the run opened up the field and gave Brees plenty of winnable one-on-one matchups. The end result was an NFL record for completion percentage (74.4) and an impressive 8.2 yards per pass attempt. Philadelphia had just the 30th-ranked pass defense this season and Brees diced up the Eagles last time out, throwing for 363 yards and four touchdowns.

But just because New Orleans can run the ball and play defense doesn't mean it will cover the Eagles vs. Saints spread in the Divisional Round.

Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles received plenty of headlines for his poised and stellar play during last year's Super Bowl run. Although it might feel like a stretch to give the quarterback the bulk of the credit for the team's recent rally, there's little doubt the Eagles have looked like a more confident club with Foles under center. He completed 35-of-40 passes for 266 yards, two scores and two interceptions last week.

Since he stepped in last year, Foles has won nine of 10 starts, with the only loss coming in a meaningless Week 17 game last year. His skill set, which includes pinpoint accuracy on short and intermediate routes and a knack for distributing the football to an array of teammates, gels well with the strengths of his playmakers.

