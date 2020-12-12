The New Orleans Saints will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are going in diametrically opposite directions, with the Saints winning nine straight games and the Eagles losing their last four contests. New Orleans is 10-2 on the season and has a lead in the NFC South and pole position for the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff picture. Philadelphia trails the New York Giants and Washington Football Team in the NFC East standings, with the team making a quarterback change in Week 14.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Saints as 7.5-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Saints odds.

Eagles vs. Saints spread: Saints -7.5

Eagles vs. Saints over-under: 42.5 points

Eagles vs. Saints money line: Saints -360, Eagles +300

PHI: Eagles are 3-3 against the spread at home

NO: Saints have a plus-8.8 point differential

Why the Eagles can cover

Though there is plenty of attention on the struggles of Philadelphia's passing game, the rushing attack has been impressive at times. The Eagles rank second in the NFL in yards per carry (5.0) and, with Jalen Hurts now at the helm as a dual-threat quarterback, those numbers could even improve.

Running back Miles Sanders ranks fifth in the league in yards per carry (5.3) and is also in the top 10 at 70.1 rushing yards per game.

Defensively, Philadelphia makes a living with getting after the quarterback, ranking second in the NFL with 38 sacks. The Eagles are the NFL's seventh-best pass defense as a result, giving up only 217.2 yards per game through the air.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are known for a high-powered offense, but their defense has been lights-out in 2020. New Orleans leads the NFL in total defense, giving up only 288.8 yards per game, and the Saints rank in the top four in both pass defense (212.8 yards per game) and run defense (76.1). New Orleans also ranks near the top of the league in allowing only 20.1 points per game, with the No. 1 mark in yards per carry allowed (3.3).

Against an Eagles team that has the worst pass protection in the league (53 sacks allowed), the Saints should be able to create havoc on a consistent basis.

