It's a potential NFC playoff preview when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) travel to take on the New Orleans Saints (2-0) in one of the marquee games on the Week 3 NFL schedule. The Saints have been the hottest team in the league opening the season, beating Carolina and Dallas by a combined total of 91-29 and easily covering in both games. Philadelphia is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Atlanta on Monday, but did win its opener over the Packers in Brazil. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Kickoff at Caesars Superdome is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Eagles vs. Saints odds via SportsLine consensus list New Orleans as the 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is 49 after opening at 45.5. Before entering any Saints vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. New Orleans. Here are several NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under:

Saints vs. Eagles spread: Saints -2.5

Saints vs. Eagles over/under: 49 points

Saints vs. Eagles money line: Saints -142, Eagles: +120

What you need to know about the Eagles

Brown's injury limits this offense a bit, but there are still several playmakers who can help the Eagles stay within the number. He had a costly drop late against the Falcons, but running back Saquon Barkley has a strong 46-204-2 rushing line on the year. DeVonta Smith is the leading receiver having recorded 14 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to cut down on the interceptions after throwing three thus far. However, he remains one of the most dynamic QBs in the league. He has 461 passing yards and three scores through the air to go along with 118 yards and a rushing touchdown thus far in 2024.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Saints over the Cowboys in every quarter on their way to victory on Sunday. Everything went the Saints' way against the Cowboys as the Saints picked up a 44-19 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-16.

Alvin Kamara was a force for the Saints as he rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked up 65 receiving yards. Kamara made the highlight reel thanks to a 57-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Derek Carr was another key player, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 attempts.

How to make Saints vs. Eagles picks

