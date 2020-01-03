Eagles vs. Seahawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Seattle @ Philadelphia

The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will duke it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

Seattle was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia wrapped up 2019 with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants. Philadelphia's RB Boston Scott was one of the most active players for the squad as he punched in three rushing touchdowns. Scott didn't help his team much against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Scott's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Philadelphia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New York's offensive line to sack QB Carson Wentz four times for a loss of ten yards. Leading the way was DE Derek Barnett and his two sacks. Barnett now has six sacks through Week 17.

The Eagles finished the regular season at 9-7, while Seattle finished at 11-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle is stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 22 on the season. To make matters even worse for Seattle, Philadelphia rank third in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 90.1 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

When: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last six years.