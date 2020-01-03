Eagles vs. Seahawks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Seattle @ Philadelphia
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will duke it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
Seattle was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. The over/under? 47. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia wrapped up 2019 with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants. Philadelphia's RB Boston Scott was one of the most active players for the squad as he punched in three rushing touchdowns. Scott didn't help his team much against the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Scott's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.
Philadelphia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New York's offensive line to sack QB Carson Wentz four times for a loss of ten yards. Leading the way was DE Derek Barnett and his two sacks. Barnett now has six sacks through Week 17.
The Eagles finished the regular season at 9-7, while Seattle finished at 11-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Seattle is stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 22 on the season. To make matters even worse for Seattle, Philadelphia rank third in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 90.1 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won all of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last six years.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Seattle 17 vs. Philadelphia 9
- Dec 03, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. Philadelphia 10
- Nov 20, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Philadelphia 15
Watch This Game Live
-
