Eagles vs. Seahawks: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Eagles vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 5-5; Seattle 7-2
What to Know
The Seattle Seahawks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They skirted past the San Francisco 49ers 27-24. No one had a big game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got scores from RB Chris Carson, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, and TE Jacob Hollister.
Seattle's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Jimmy Garoppolo and got past San Francisco's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.
Philadelphia came within a touchdown against the New England Patriots last week, but they wound up with a 17-10 loss. Like the Seahawks, Philadelphia didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from TE Dallas Goedert.
Seattle's win lifted them to 7-2 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 86 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. Less enviably, Seattle is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 285.3 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Seahawks.
Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.
- Dec 03, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. Philadelphia 10
- Nov 20, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Philadelphia 15
