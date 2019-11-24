Eagles vs. Seahawks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-5; Seattle 7-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Philadelphia Eagles' turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Seattle going off at just a 2-point favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Seahawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They skirted past the San Francisco 49ers 27-24. No one had a big game offensively for the Seahawks, but they got scores from RB Chris Carson, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, and TE Jacob Hollister.

Seattle's defense was a presence, and it made life painful for the quarterback and got past San Francisco's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the New England Patriots last week, falling 17-10. Like the Seahawks, Philadelphia didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got one touchdown from TE Dallas Goedert.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 7-2 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the game with only 86 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Seahawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 285.3 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.00

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Eagles.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Seattle have won both of the games they've played against Philadelphia in the last five years.

Dec 03, 2017 - Seattle 24 vs. Philadelphia 10

Nov 20, 2016 - Seattle 26 vs. Philadelphia 15

