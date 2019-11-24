Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from top expert who's 15-4 on Seattle games

Russell Wilson will try to bolster his NFL MVP resume on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Seahawks quarterback leads the NFL in touchdown passes (23) and passer rating (114.9) entering Week 12 and has accounted for 26 total touchdowns against just two interceptions. He has Seattle (8-2) one game behind San Francisco (9-1) in the NFC West standings. The Seahawks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games. Meanwhile, Philadelphia (5-5) remains in the hunt for the title in the NFC East, where the Eagles sit one game behind division-leading Dallas. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, down 1.5 from the opener, and the over-under is 45.5. Before you lock in your Seahawks vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous sports handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Seahawks better; he is 15-4 in his last 19 NFL picks against-the-spread involving Seattle, including nailing the Seahawks' upset win over San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Seahawks and locked in a confident against-the-spread pick. See it at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Seahawks:

Eagles vs. Seahawks spread: Philadelphia -1

Eagles vs. Seahawks over-under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. Seahawks money line: Philadelphia -120, Seattle +100

PHI: Eagles have allowed 44 total points over the last three games

SEA: Quarterback Russell Wilson is 3-0 against the Eagles

Nagel knows Philadelphia has given up just 14.7 points per game over its last three outings. That is the fourth-best average in the NFL over that time and a significant improvement over the team's first seven games, when the Eagles allowed 26.6 points per contest, which ranked 24th in the league.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Philadelphia is the more desperate team. With a win over Seattle, the Eagles could tie Dallas, which plays at New England on Sunday, atop the division. A loss would be a significant blow to Philadelphia, which trails Minnesota (8-3) for the second and final wild card playoff berth. The Eagles are 60-1 to win it all according to the latest Super Bowl odds.

Even so, Philadelphia is not guaranteed to win, much less cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread on Sunday.

Wilson has had the Eagles' number over the years. He is 3-0 in his career against Philadelphia, including a 24-10 victory in the last meeting between the teams in December 2017. All three games between the teams have been decided by at least 10 points.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that the Seahawks have been excellent on the road this year. They are a perfect 5-0 away from Seattle this season, including a 27-24 overtime win at San Francisco in the Seahawks' last game on Nov. 11. The team also is 3-0 when traveling to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. ET start.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning under, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Eagles? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Eagles spread to back on Sunday, all from the expert who is 15-4 on against-the-spread picks involving the Seahawks, and find out.