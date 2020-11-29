The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the third time in just over a year when they meet on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks (7-3) won both games last season, taking the Week 12 matchup and knocking the Eagles (3-6-1) out of the playoffs in the wild-card round in January.

Eagles vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -6

Eagles vs. Seahawks over-under: 48.5

Eagles vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -270, Philadelphia +230

SEA: WR DK Metcalf has at least 90 receiving yards in seven games

PHI: RBs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott have combined for 238 yards over the past two games

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 Monday games, and quarterback Russell Wilson remains one of the league's top quarterbacks. He was in the NFL MVP conversation early in the season, but lack of running options and poor defense have forced him to press. He still ranks second in the league in passing yards (2,986), has rushed for a team-high 367, and threw for 325 yards in the wild-card meeting last season.

Wilson has one of the league's top receivers in DK Metcalf, who is sixth in the league with 862 yards and averages 18 per catch. The Seahawks are 14-6-2 against the spread in their last 22 after allowing more than 250 passing yards in the previous game, and the Eagles average just 22 points and 330 yards per outing.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been sacked 40 times and turned the ball over 18, both the most in the league, so the beleaguered Seattle defense should make some plays.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philly is 6-4 against the spread as a home underdog since Doug Pederson became coach in 2016. The line has struggled, but wide receivers Greg Ward (team-high 40 catches), Travis Fulgham (31), and Jalen Reagor (16) are reliable options. They should find holes in a Seahawks defense that allows 434.9 total yards and 343.7 passing yards per game, both last in the NFL.

The Eagles are 28-24 against the spread in non-division games under Pederson, and tight ends Dallas Goedert (23 catches for 263 yards in six games) and Richard Rodgers (21-292) have become favorite targets. Philly's defense has 34 sacks, which ranks second in the league behind Pittsburgh, and the Eagles pressure QBs on 25.5 percent of dropbacks. Brandon Graham leads the way with seven sacks, while Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett both have 4.5.

