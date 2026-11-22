Throw out the records for today's in-state rivalry showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh (6-3) is hoping to get its first win in Philadelphia since 1965. Philadelphia (2-7) will look to play the role of spoiler.

If the Eagles are going to win, they'll probably need a big game from Saquon Barkley, who ran for 65 yards on 19 carries the last time the Steelers came to Philadelphia back in 2024. The Eagles will also need steady play from quarterback Joe Milton III, who is making his second career start. Milton will probably look early and often to rookie Makai Lemon, who was drafted by the Eagles after the Steelers were moments away from selecting him.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 38-18 loss to Cincinnati that moved them behind the Bengals in the AFC North standings. Prior to last week's loss, the Steelers had won four straight games on the strength of running back Jaylen Warren and a defense that allowed an average of just 14.6 points per game over that span.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blow below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

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