The Eagles and Texans both employ young quarterbacks, prioritize the ground game and share some big-name, off-field connections: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia's potential MVP candidate, hails from Houston. The Texans, meanwhile, have turned to the Eagles organization for some of their favorite head-coaching targets in recent years. Still, you'd be hard-pressed to find two franchises more clearly going in opposite directions.

Under the watch of Lovie Smith, their third head coach in as many years, the Texans are 1-5-1 with precious few apparent building blocks on the roster. The Eagles, meanwhile, are emerging as the standard for how to rebuild in a hurry, showcasing a truly balanced attack after stocking up around Hurts this offseason. Dangerous in every facet of the game, in part because Hurts himself has grown as a downfield passer, their 7-0 start feels more like a promise of a surprise title run than an empty tease.

On Thursday night, both teams will meet. Is Hurts destined to keep rolling in his hometown, even with the Eagles traveling on a short week? Or can Houston, which has stayed in close games despite its porous record, steal one in prime time? Either way, this will be an entertaining kickoff to Week 9.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Eagles -14, O/U 45.5 (odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)

When the Eagles have the ball

This will sound familiar once you see the Texans' proposed game plan, but the strategy should also be obvious for the Birds: run the ball. Coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen wisely capitalized on the Steelers' weak secondary in Week 8, letting Hurts air it out as he did earlier this year against the Commanders. And the aerial assault may well continue Thursday, when A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should have ample opportunity working against rookie Derek Stingley Jr. and ex-Eagles veteran Steven Nelson; look for Smith, in particular, to get designed targets after a quieter day against Pittsburgh.

Still, if there's one area the Texans are begging the Eagles to prioritize, it's on the ground: Houston is dead-last in the NFL when it comes to run defense, and it's not even close. A week after Derrick Henry gashed them, offsetting a nonexistent passing game from rookie Malik Willis in a Titans win, they are surrendering an average of 186 yards per game. That should spell a heavy dose of carries for Miles Sanders, who's been explosive in a closer-type role for Philly's top-three offense. Hurts could easily be involved, too, but if you don't need to subject him to hits to move the ball on the ground, why force it?

Miles Sanders PHI • RB • 26 Att 114 Yds 563 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Houston will be without starting interior man Maliek Collins for a second straight week, only exacerbating the Texans' issues up front. Again, the Eagles probably can pass the ball with success on Thursday, but controlling the ball, clock and game shouldn't be hard if they simply lean on their stable of backs, including Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

When the Texans have the ball

If the Texans' atrocious run "D" dictates that Philly should pound the ball Thursday, then Houston should do the same, if only because it can't do anything else well. This is a matter of simply being overmatched.

Davis Mills may not be getting a lot of help, either via personnel or offensive philosophy, but the second-year QB has proven unreliable. You simply cannot trust him to outdo Hurts, even if he is on his own turf, with a wide receiver corps that may be "headlined" by Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson. No. 1 Brandin Cooks is a legit downfield option, but he's seemingly at odds with the organization over not being traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline. And Nico Collins, his fellow starter, will miss his second straight outing due to injury.

Couple that with the fact rookie guard Kenyon Green is a candidate to be victimized by the Eagles' front, which includes Javon Hargrave heating up and newcomer Robert Quinn, and the prospects of Houston pushing the ball from the pocket look even more grim. So then what? Dameon Pierce. The rookie Florida product has been one of the few bright spots for the team this year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on an otherwise dismal offense. He's one of the NFL's toughest runners after contact. And the one weakness on the Eagles has been run defense, where they rank 15th halfway through the season.

Dameon Pierce HOU • RB • 31 Att 121 Yds 539 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

With mammoth-sized rookie Jordan Davis sidelined from the Eagles' rotation up front, Houston has no excuse not to put Thursday's game in Pierce's hands. Their best bet, though a long shot, is holding the ball long enough that Philly simply doesn't have enough of its own opportunities to own the scoreboard.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Texans 13