The Philadelphia Eagles should have many challengers to their undefeated record. On the other sideline on Thursday Night Football will be the Houston Texans, who are tied for the fewest wins in the league despite having the leading rookie rusher, Dameon Pierce. However, Philly counters with a backfield duo of Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts, with both factoring into many NFL player props. The Texans have the league's worst rushing defense, so is it an easy decision to back the Over for Sanders and Hurts' rushing yards in your NFL prop bets?

Last week, Houston gave up a staggering 314 rushing yards and now will have to regroup on a short week versus a highly complex rushing scheme. Only one team has run the ball more times than Philadelphia, so Eagles vs. Texans is shaping up as one team's strength versus another team's weakness. But which TNF NFL props outside of Philly's rushers should you keep an eye on? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Texans vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After simulating Texans vs. Eagles 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Eagles receiver A.J. Brown goes Over 70.5 receiving yards. It's easy to see why the model is so high on Brown since he's coming off the best game of his career. He had six grabs for 156 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 8, with the yardage and touchdowns being career-highs.

Brown is averaging 94.1 receiving yards per game, which ranks fifth in the NFL, and has a lengthy resume against the Texans. As a former divisional rival while he suited up for Tennessee, Brown has averaged 93.8 yards in six career games against Houston. With a total defense that ranks 30th in yards allowed, Houston is easily exploitable, as three different wideouts have topped 70.5 receiving yards over its last four games. The model has Brown eclipsing that bar with ease, as it projects he finishes with 91 yards on average. See more NFL props here.

