Through 2 Quarters

The Philadelphia Eagles need a win to get to even, but right now it could go either way. They and the Washington Football Team are all tied up at 10.

Philadelphia has been relying on RB Miles Sanders, who has picked up 69 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and TE Dallas Goedert, who has caught five passes for 98 yards. RB Antonio Gibson has led the way so far for Washington, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Washington 6-7; Philadelphia 6-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Washington Football Team at 7 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Washington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia strolled past the New York Jets with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 33-18. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Philadelphia's TE Dallas Goedert was one of the most active players for the team, catching six passes for two TDs and 105 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Goedert has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Special teams collected 15 points for Philadelphia. K Jake Elliott delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Washington came within a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last week, but they wound up with a 27-20 loss. RB Antonio Gibson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only 36 yards rushing.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Eagles' victory brought them up to 6-7 while Washington's loss pulled them down to an identical 6-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia enters the game with 160 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Washington ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 93.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia and Washington both have six wins in their last 12 games.