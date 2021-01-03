Who's Playing

Washington @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Washington 6-9; Philadelphia 4-10-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia Eagles are heading back home. The Eagles and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

It looks like Philadelphia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive this past Sunday. They took a hard 37-17 fall against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia might not have won anyway, but their 115 penalty yards sure didn't help matters. No one had a standout game offensively for Philadelphia, but they got scores from RB Miles Sanders and WR DeSean Jackson. QB Jalen Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 125.70.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, falling 20-13. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB J.D. McKissic, who caught eight passes for one TD and 77 yards.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. One last thing to keep an eye on: Philadelphia gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 94 yards on 6.27 yards per rush. That's bad news for Washington, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against Carolina.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Football Team are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington.