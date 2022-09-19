Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Philadelphia 1-0

Last Season Records: Philadelphia 9-8; Minnesota 8-9

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to defend their home turf on Monday against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Eagles going off at just a 2-point favorite.

Philadelphia sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was slinging it as he accumulated 243 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 90 yards. Hurts ended up with a passer rating of 120.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 23-7 win at home. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Minnesota's WR Justin Jefferson was one of the most active players for the team, catching nine passes for two TDs and 184 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Minnesota. K Greg Joseph delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Philadelphia ended up a good deal behind the Vikings when they played when the teams previously met three seasons ago, losing 38-20. Maybe the Eagles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia and Minnesota both have two wins in their last four games.