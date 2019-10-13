Eagles vs. Vikings: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Philadelphia returns to Minnesota

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings is a new one in NFL circles, and though it's one these teams have downplayed over the past two years, it'll kick into high gear in Week 6 as two of the NFC's best teams face each other for the third consecutive year.

The Eagles beat the Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game as a home underdog, trouncing them 38-7 en route to winning Super Bowl LII (which was played at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium). Minnesota felt the pain of getting blown out by Philadelphia and watching the Eagles win the championship on its home field, but got vengeance in defeating Philadelphia 23-21 at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

As the Eagles and Vikings head into Round 3 of this series, both teams are (not surprisingly) facing a critical juncture this early in the year. The Eagles start a three-game road trip, while the Vikings have lost both games against NFC opponents with winning records, so they can get in the win column before playing three of their next four games on the road.

