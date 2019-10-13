Eagles vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from dialed-in expert who's 26-6 on Minnesota games

The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the site of the franchise's only Super Bowl victory when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The last time the Eagles played at U.S. Bank Stadium, in February 2018, they defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII. Philadelphia (3-2) enters Sunday's game coming off back-to-back wins over the Packers and Jets and is tied with Dallas atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Vikings (3-2) enter Week 6 one game behind Green Bay in a tight NFC North race. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45, up one from where the line opened. Before you make any Eagles vs. Vikings picks or NFL predictions of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 216-168 on against the spread picks, returning $2,981 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Vikings. In fact, he has hit 26 of his last 32 against the spread picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Eagles on Sunday. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White knows that Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins has a history of success against the Eagles. Cousins has a 5-3 record and completed 66.3 percent of his passes against Philadelphia. In addition, he has thrown 17 touchdowns against just five interceptions and owns a quarterback rating of 101.2 in those eight games. On Sunday, Cousins will face an Eagles defense that's allowing 271.2 passing yards per game, sixth-most in the league.

In addition, White knows that Minnesota's Dalvin Cook is on a roll right now. After two injury-plagued seasons, Cook has gashed defenses for 108.4 rushing yards per game (second in the NFL) and 5.9 yards per rush (fourth). In last week's win over the Giants, he had 218 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 132 yards while adding 86 as a receiver.

Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Vikings vs. Eagles spread on Sunday.

Though it has struggled this season, Philadelphia's defense is coming off its best game of the year. The Eagles had 10 sacks and limited the Jets to 128 total yards in a decisive 31-6 victory. Philadelphia also forced three New York turnovers.

In addition, Eagles running back Jordan Howard is trending upward. Over the first three games of the season, he had 99 total rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 attempts as well as 19 receiving yards. But over the last two games, he has 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well as 28 receiving yards and a touchdown.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Vikings? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Vikings spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 26-6 on picks involving Minnesota.