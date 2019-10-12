Eagles vs. Vikings odds, line: NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven expert who's 26-6 on Minnesota games

The Philadelphia Eagles have already had a roller-coaster season, falling behind the Washington Redskins 20-7 at the half in Week 1 only to storm back for the win but lose their next two games. However, they've won their last two contests and will look to move to 4-2 on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota has playoff aspirations of its own at 3-2 and will have the benefit of home-field advantage for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Running back Dalvin Cook has been a force of nature for the NFC North team, with 742 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns through his first five games. However, he'll have his work cut out against Philadelphia's top-ranked rushing defense. Minnesota is a three-point favorite, with the total at 44 in the latest Eagles vs. Vikings odds. Before you make any Week 6 NFL predictions, listen to the Vikings vs. Eagles picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapper, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 216-168 on against the spread picks, returning $2,981 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Vikings. In fact, he has hit 26 of his last 32 against the spread picks involving Minnesota. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Eagles on Sunday. He's sharing that pick only at SportsLine.

White knows that Minnesota's defense has been a constant this year, allowing 345 yards or fewer in all five games and ranking in the top five in points allowed (fifth) and yards allowed (fourth). Minnesota has allowed just one rushing touchdown thanks to a stellar front seven that includes Linval Joseph, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter. Safety Harrison Smith is as willing to drop into the box and help against the run as anybody in the NFL.

Mike Zimmer's group is well-coached and particularly dangerous at home. Since Zimmer took over as head coach, they're 29-12-1 against the spread at home and 18-6 against the spread when favored by four points or fewer.

Even so, Minnesota is no guarantee to cover the Vikings vs. Eagles spread on Sunday.

Though it has struggled this season, Philadelphia's defense is coming off its best game of the year. The Eagles had 10 sacks and limited the Jets to 128 total yards in a decisive 31-6 victory. Philadelphia also forced three New York turnovers.

In addition, Eagles running back Jordan Howard is trending upward. Over the first three games of the season, he had 99 total rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 attempts as well as 19 receiving yards. But over the last two games, he has 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well as 28 receiving yards and a touchdown.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Vikings? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Vikings spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's 26-6 on picks involving Minnesota.