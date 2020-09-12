Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. The Eagles finished 9-7 and won the NFC East title. Washington's 3-13 record was the worst in the NFC. Philadelphia is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Washington Football Team vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42. Before entering any Eagles vs. Washington Football Team picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on the Washington Football Team vs. Eagles. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Eagles vs. Washington Football Team:

Washington vs. Eagles spread: Washington +5.5

Washington vs. Eagles over-under: 42 points

Washington vs. Eagles money line: Washington +205, Philadelphia -245

Why Washington can cover.

Dwayne Haskins opens the 2020 season looking for his third consecutive game with two or more TD passes. Washington will employ a backfield committee that includes Peyton Barber, rookie Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and possibly Bryce Love. Barber rushed for six TDs for Tampa Bay in 2019 and Gibson was a third-round draft choice who offers upside and versatility.

Second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin had 10 catches for 255 yards in two games vs. the Eagles last year. Ryan Kerrigan has 90 sacks since 2011, the fourth-most in the league during that span. Landon Collins ranked second among defensive backs with nine tackles for a loss last season and was third with 117 tackles.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has won the last six games in the series. In seven career starts vs. Washington, Carson Wentz has averaged 279 yards per game and has totaled 15 TD passes. Miles Sanders (questionable, hamstring) had a career-best 172 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in the last meeting. Zach Ertz has five-plus catches in six of his past seven games vs. Washington.

The Eagles have attempted to bolster their secondary by trading for three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Fletcher Cox has four sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in his past three games vs. Washington.

How to make Washington vs. Philadelphia picks

The model has simulated Washington vs. the Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Philadelphia vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Philadelphia spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll.