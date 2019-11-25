Eagles waive veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews, ending third stint with team

Jordan Matthews' third stint with the Eagles has come to an end.

On Monday, the team announced that they have waived Matthews, who signed with the team just two weeks earlier. Matthews, in two games with the Eagles, caught four passes for 33 yards. He caught three of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the visiting Seahawks.

The Eagles' second round pick in the 2014 draft, Matthews caught 225 passes for 2,663 yards and 19 touchdowns during his first three seasons in Philadelphia. Matthews spent one season in Buffalo before returning to Philadelphia last season, catching 20 of 28 targets for 300 yards and two scores in 14 games. He started this season with the 49ers before being released by the team for the third time in October.

Matthews was signed to help the Eagles deal with their injuries at the receiver position. Alshon Jeffrey has missed three games this season due to injury, while fellow wideout Nelson Agholor missed Sunday's game with a knee injury. On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said both players are "trending in the right direction" with regard to their status for this Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Pederson also confirmed on Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz sustained a finger injury in his right hand during Sunday's loss. Pederson does not expect Wentz to miss any practice time leading up to Sunday's game. Pederson also addressed the recent play of his quarterback, who threw a pair of interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

"There are times when it's just a matter of setting your feet as a quarterback and just delivering a short throw, or getting your eyes on target a lot sooner than you do," Pederson said, via Alexis Chassen of SB Nation. "He's such a great thrower of the ball down the field, and these are the things that we continue to work on with him and we have to make sure Miles is in the right spot, too.

"It goes both ways. It's not always about the quarterback," Pederson continued. "We can coach that up, obviously, and we will, but we also have to get the other guys in the right spots as well."