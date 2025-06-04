PHILADELPHIA -- Injuries have been one of the storylines of the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, a small price to pay for winning a Super Bowl championship. A few of the key contributors from the Super Bowl run suffered injuries in last year's postseason that carried over into the offseason.

Nakobe Dean was out for most of the postseason with a torn patella tendon that required surgery, while Nolan Smith tore his triceps in the Super Bowl -- leaving him on the mend for an extended portion of the offseason. Cam Jurgens played through nerve pain in his back and is on the mend after undergoing an offseason procedure, while free agent signing Avery Williams has an undisclosed injury. First-round pick Jihaad Campbell is also recovering from shoulder surgery and will be out for the majority of the summer.

With all these players recovering from injuries, there is a golden opportunity for some players to impress the coaching staff this summer. Having starters and players expected to play key roles on the mend create an opportunity for playing time for others, which will make the training camp battles all the more intriguing.

These players will have a chance for significant playing time this summer, and perhaps patch some holes on a Super Bowl contender:

With Dean and Campbell recovering from offseason surgeries, there is a spot at off-ball linebacker next to Zack Baun. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist will play at MIKE, and Trotter is the top option for the other off-ball linebacker spot.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted Campbell won't return until August and Dean will be out for a while. Dean will be the starter next to Baun when he returns, but this summer as an opportunity for Trotter Jr. to showcase his talents and factor into the plans as a starter down the line.

The Eagles are starting Campbell at off-ball linebacker, but Trotter is currently the No. 3 option when everyone is healthy. He needs to make sure that spot remains (at least).

Smith's timetable to return is uncertain, leaving the Eagles with an even bigger void at pass rusher. Jalyx Hunt is getting the first-team reps and is in line to start at one of the edge rusher spots, but with Smith on the mend there's an opportunity for playing time.

The Eagles signed Ojulari to a one-year deal for veteran help on the edge, and he's been getting the first-team reps opposite Hunt. When Smith returns (timetable unknown), he'll reassume one of teh starting spots on the edge, but the Eagles will get a long look at Ojulari this summer.

Ojulari appears set to be part of this pass rushing rotation, but this summer could determine his fate with the extended playing time he's getting.

The same applies to Uche with Smith on the mend, although his situation is a little murkier than Ojulari. Uche is also on a one-year deal and will have to earn a spot on the roster this summer.

Currently on the second team at edge rusher, Uche is getting an extended look with Smith out. He'll be batting for a roster spot this summer, but if the Eagles do sign or trade for an edge rusher -- Uche's chances of making the roster could plummet.

Jurgens may be back by training camp after getting a procedure done in his back for a nerve injury, creating an opportunity for Green via a reshuffling on the offensive line. The Eagles have Brett Toth at center in minicamp and would prefer not to move offensive lineman around, but Landon Dickerson slotted in at center when Jurgens was injured last postseason.

There already is a right guard battle between Green and Tyler Steen, but Steen has been getting the first-team reps to this point. Green has been on the second team, but if the Eagles move Dickerson from guard to center -- there's an opportunity for Green to showcase his talents at left guard.

The Eagles traded for Green this offseason, the return in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson deal. The former first-round pick is getting this offseason to learn from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in an attempt to revitalize his career.

Gray has been impressive in the two open practices to the media, seeing a bunch of targets and catching a few deep balls. The former third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers is making the most of his second chance with the Eagles thus far this offseason.

There may be a roster spot in Gray's grasp, but has the former third-round pick returned kicks? With Avery Williams having an undisclosed injury, perhaps Gray could get a look at returning kicks this summer. The Eagles haven't showcased Gray at kick returner during the open practices, but he did return nine kickoffs at SMU in the 2020 season.

With a 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash, there could be another way for Gray to make this roster.