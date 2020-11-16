Philadelphia Eagles games are about to get quieter. Fans will no longer be allowed into Lincoln Financial Field on game days due to new restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the team's official Twitter account shared the news.

"The City of Philadelphia announced new outdoor restrictions on Monday due to the ongoing health crisis and the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the region. As a result, the Eagles will not be able to host fans at Lincoln Financial Field," the team wrote on Twitter.

The Eagles started the season with no fans and will now join other teams who are playing in front of empty seats.

"As a result of Monday's announcement, the Eagles will revert back to the setup for the two September home games ... The team will continue to work with the City of Philadelphia and notify fans of any changes in the coming weeks," the Eagles wrote on the website.

They only began welcoming a limited number of fans into games starting in October. The team had worked with government officials and health experts and concluded that 7,500 people at games, including fans, players, staff and media, was an attainable and safe number.

The team had fans in attendance for home games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The team's website wrote that they implemented "the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention in an effort to provide a safe experience at the stadium."

Now the only cheering (or booing) heard out of Lincoln Financial will be pumped in crowd noise. Philadelphia currently stands at 3-5 after a loss to the now 3-7 Giants. Despite the losing record, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East.