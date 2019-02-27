Eagles will not use franchise tag on Nick Foles, allowing Super Bowl MVP to become a free agent

The Philadelphia Eagles are apparently closing the book on a weird, amazing chapter of the franchise. Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman announced on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Eagles will not be using the franchise tag on Nick Foles, and will instead let him test free agency.

Foles led the Eagles to an improbable Super Bowl in 2018, defeating the Patriots to give the Eagles their first ever Super Bowl championship while winning MVP of the game in the process. A statue of Foles and Eagles coach Doug Pederson now resides outside of Lincoln Financial Field, as the two called the famous "Philly Philly" play that resulted in Foles catching a touchdown pass from Trey Burton.

Foles will undoubtedly have some suitors interested in picking him up. Although he has served as Carson Wentz's backup in Philadelphia, his ability to come in and make the transition seem seamless has made him an invaluable asset to the Eagles' offense.

With that being said, given what quarterbacks currently make, applying the tag to a backup would be a steep price to pay.

"We talked about trades, and we made this decision as an organization," Roseman said, via Dave Spadaro. "And we feel very comfortable about it. Again, hard decision because it's someone who means a lot to us professionally and personally, but end of the day we felt it was the right to do."

